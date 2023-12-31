Bank of America Boosts Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target to $2.00

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $1.78 to $2.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Cronos Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Cronos Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $796.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,611,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $2,663,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $1,448,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 54.2% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 389,610 shares during the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

