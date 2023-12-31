Bank of America Boosts Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target to $2.00

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $1.78 to $2.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Cronos Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cronos Group
Cronos Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,611,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $2,663,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $1,448,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 54.2% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 389,610 shares during the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cronos Group
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.