Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Baozun Price Performance
BZUN opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $163.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.72. Baozun has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $8.62.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.67) by $4.39. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baozun
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.