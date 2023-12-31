Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

BZUN opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $163.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.72. Baozun has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.67) by $4.39. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the third quarter worth $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 87.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 837.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

