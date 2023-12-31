Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) PT Set at $20.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) received a $20.00 price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLCO

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of BLCO opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.68 million. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.7% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,994,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,612,000 after purchasing an additional 626,431 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 39.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,351,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 11.5% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.