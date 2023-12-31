BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Shares Down 1.2%

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$13.72 and last traded at C$14.01. 227,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 307,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.18.
BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.88.
