BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$13.72 and last traded at C$14.01. 227,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 307,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.18.

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.88.

