Bfsg LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE UNP opened at $245.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

