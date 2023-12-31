Bfsg LLC Buys Shares of 4,852 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Allstate Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $139.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.49 and a 200-day moving average of $118.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.54. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -44.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.