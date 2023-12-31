Bfsg LLC Cuts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $661,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $190.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $194.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

