Bfsg LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.71.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,011.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $948.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $896.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $622.51 and a 1-year high of $1,018.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $109,871,524. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

