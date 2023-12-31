Bfsg LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 98,059.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,554,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,263 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $115.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.44.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

