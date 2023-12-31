Bfsg LLC Invests $345,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,786 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

