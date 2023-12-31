Bfsg LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter worth $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 32.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 99,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. WestRock’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.76%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

