Bfsg LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average of $66.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

