Bfsg LLC Sells 448 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 60,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Spire by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 38,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Spire

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of SR stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $75.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.48 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

