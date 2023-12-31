Bfsg LLC Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,130 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,416,000 after purchasing an additional 526,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,185 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,727,000 after acquiring an additional 315,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,489,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $52.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

