Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.26

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.26 and traded as high as C$11.07. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$10.83, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

Big Banc Split Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.05 million and a P/E ratio of 57.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.26.

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 415.79%.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

