BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,611 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of BioLife Solutions worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 56.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 714.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $715.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $33.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 66.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $662,865.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,886.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $662,865.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,886.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 927,165 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $10,374,976.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,557,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,754,676.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,889 shares of company stock valued at $703,995 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

