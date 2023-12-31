Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIRK. Evercore ISI began coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Birkenstock Trading Down 1.6 %

About Birkenstock

Shares of NYSE:BIRK opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.12.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

