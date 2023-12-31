BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.81

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.81 and traded as high as $36.96. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 463,427 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BJRI. Citigroup reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $835.43 million, a PE ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $318.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,371 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

