Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of BKH opened at $53.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average of $54.69.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Black Hills by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 6.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 8.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

