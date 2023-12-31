Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.06. 587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.03% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Company Profile

The Blue Horizon BNE ETF (BNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global stocks that are perceived to benefit from a New Energy Economy. BNE was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Blue Horizon.

