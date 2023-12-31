Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $50.17

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and traded as high as $53.99. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 573 shares.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 95.52%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

