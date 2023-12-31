Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BEI.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.29.

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$71.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$48.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.61.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

