boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.58

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.58 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 41.24 ($0.52). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 41.01 ($0.52), with a volume of 1,580,594 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 45 ($0.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of boohoo group to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 47 ($0.60) to GBX 18.50 ($0.24) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut boohoo group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 42.39 ($0.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £520.83 million, a PE ratio of -585.86 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.53.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

