Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $58.34.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,735 shares of company stock worth $12,457,510 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

