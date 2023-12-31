Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Shares Up 2.4%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.29. 160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Brembo Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

About Brembo

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

