BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,199 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of BrightView worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 51.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,541 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView during the first quarter worth about $2,534,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 126.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 782,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 436,742 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightView in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 23.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 277,640 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightView alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightView

In other BrightView news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $436,018.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,070 shares in the company, valued at $639,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BrightView news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $436,018.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Cornog purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $220,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BrightView Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 1.37. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.61 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About BrightView

(Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.