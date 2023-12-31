Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Bank of America

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

