Brokerages Set Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) PT at $20.75

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

ALRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alerus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 350,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alerus Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 50,107 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 326,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRS stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $442.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 14.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

