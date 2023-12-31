Brokerages Set Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) PT at $107.80

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $87.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

