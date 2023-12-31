Brokerages Set Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target at $23.57

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

CRBU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

CRBU opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $8.59.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 273.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 52.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

