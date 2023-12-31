Brokerages Set Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) PT at $74.75

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $74.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.95.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

