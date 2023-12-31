Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) PT at C$69.14

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.50 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$56.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.43. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$49.91 and a 12-month high of C$73.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.90 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Equities analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.1831945 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

