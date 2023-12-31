Brokerages Set Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Price Target at $14.20

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MWA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 132.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 18,866.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 361.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MWA opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.19 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.064 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Free Report

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.