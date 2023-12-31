Brokerages Set Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Price Target at $14.20

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products
Mueller Water Products Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of MWA opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00.
Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.19 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.064 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 47.27%.
About Mueller Water Products
Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.
