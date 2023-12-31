Brokerages Set Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Target Price at GBX 617

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNXGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 617 ($7.84).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 718 ($9.12) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 630 ($8.01) to GBX 540 ($6.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 620 ($7.88) to GBX 640 ($8.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.78) to GBX 739 ($9.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 415 ($5.27) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

In other news, insider Andrew Briggs bought 85 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £443.50 ($563.53) per share, with a total value of £37,697.50 ($47,900.25). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 149 shares of company stock worth $3,799,990. 14.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHNX stock opened at GBX 535.20 ($6.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 484.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 507.55. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 436.40 ($5.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 647 ($8.22). The firm has a market cap of £5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -652.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

