Brokerages Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target at $47.00

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Progyny Stock Performance

Progyny stock opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,346 shares of company stock worth $7,477,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Progyny by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Progyny by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Progyny by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 47.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

