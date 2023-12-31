Brokerages Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT at C$22.21

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.21.
REI.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$22.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
REI.UN stock opened at C$18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.20. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$16.32 and a 52 week high of C$23.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44.
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
