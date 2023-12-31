Brokerages Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT at $85.33

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

SIMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

SIMO stock opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.83. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 119.88%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

