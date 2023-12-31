Brokerages Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT at $85.33

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $95.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 119.88%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

