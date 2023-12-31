Brokerages Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Target Price at $50.78

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 75,299 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.62 per share, with a total value of $2,832,748.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,469,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,250,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 865,383 shares of company stock valued at $29,356,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 0.90. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $81.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.65 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. Research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

