Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Target Price at $50.62

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

NYSE:VTR opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06. Ventas has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,988.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 18,018.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $185,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ventas by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,324 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ventas by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,076 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,146 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ventas by 1,012.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

