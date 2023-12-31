Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,273 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 401.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,211 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $64,654,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.96.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

