BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $120.63

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 120.63 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 123.88 ($1.57). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 123.60 ($1.57), with a volume of 5,308,553 shares trading hands.

BT Group – CLASS A Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 686.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Simon Lowth sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.59), for a total transaction of £200,000 ($254,129.61). In related news, insider Sara Weller bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £6,050 ($7,687.42). Also, insider Simon Lowth sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.59), for a total value of £200,000 ($254,129.61). 36.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.