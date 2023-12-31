BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $18,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,550,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $16,800.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $16,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.

On Monday, December 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $17,800.00.

On Friday, December 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $9,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $8,900.00.

On Monday, December 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $9,500.00.

On Friday, December 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $9,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $10,100.00.

On Monday, December 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $10,200.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ BFI opened at $0.86 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BurgerFi International

(Get Free Report)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.