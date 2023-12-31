BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $16,800.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $16,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,590,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $18,600.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $16,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $17,000.00.

On Monday, December 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $17,800.00.

On Friday, December 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $8,900.00.

On Monday, December 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $9,500.00.

On Friday, December 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $9,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $10,100.00.

On Monday, December 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $10,200.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ BFI opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $39.48 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

