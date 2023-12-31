BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $16,800.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $16,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,590,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $18,600.00.
- On Friday, December 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $16,600.00.
- On Wednesday, December 20th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $17,000.00.
- On Monday, December 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $17,800.00.
- On Friday, December 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $8,900.00.
- On Monday, December 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $9,500.00.
- On Friday, December 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $9,600.00.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $10,100.00.
- On Monday, December 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $10,200.00.
BurgerFi International Stock Performance
NASDAQ BFI opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.
