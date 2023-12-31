Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.09

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and traded as high as $5.35. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 4,424 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNNEF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canacol Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mackie cut Canacol Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canacol Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNNEF

Canacol Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $180.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 16.61%. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

About Canacol Energy

(Get Free Report)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.