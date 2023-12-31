Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.71.

CU has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of CU opened at C$31.89 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$28.13 and a 52 week high of C$39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.66.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of C$812.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3372957 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

