Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.03

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.03 and traded as high as $41.99. Capgemini shares last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 16,075 shares traded.
Capgemini Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43.
About Capgemini
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
