Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 28th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH opened at $132.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day moving average of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.61. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $271.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

