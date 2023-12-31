Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.81

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.81 and traded as high as C$6.52. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$6.45, with a volume of 702,012 shares.

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.81. The firm has a market cap of C$4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.12.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of C$432.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.6060606 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. In related news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker bought 46,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$299,832.17. Also, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

